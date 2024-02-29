Bao Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $837,438.34 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $837,438.34 and $4.58 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.



Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.

These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.

Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

