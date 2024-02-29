Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Monday, January 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 9,383 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $140,838.83.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,323. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
