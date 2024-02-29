Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 9,383 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $140,838.83.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10.
  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,323. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

