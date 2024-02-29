Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 9,383 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $140,838.83.

On Friday, December 22nd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,323. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

