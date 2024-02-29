Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. 4,937,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,329. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

