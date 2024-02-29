Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.63

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 113289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $671.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.88%.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Featured Articles
