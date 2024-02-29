Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.63

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 113289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $671.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.88%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

