Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $9.83

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $9.50. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3,146,102 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

