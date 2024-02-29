B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

BGS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

