BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42. 13,199,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,389,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

