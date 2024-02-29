Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $695.12 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $695.12 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $298.61 or 0.00487164 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00043868 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00132045 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,655,312 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
