BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $168.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001460 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000116 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $91,929,682.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.