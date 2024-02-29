BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.56

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1804770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,785 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 263,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

