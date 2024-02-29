Blackstone Inc. Boosts Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.20% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,654,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

