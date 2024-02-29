Blackstone Inc. Buys 19,500 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 209.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,412. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

