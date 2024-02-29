Blackstone Inc. Buys New Shares in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,727,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

ODD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,178. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

