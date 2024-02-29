Blackstone Inc. Buys New Shares in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,727,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
ODD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,178. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
