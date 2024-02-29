Blackstone Inc. Invests $358,000 in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,966,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,974,793.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EMO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 20,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

