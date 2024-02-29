Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

BX stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

