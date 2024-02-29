Blackstone Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 496,900 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

