Blackstone Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

