Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,950. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $241.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

