BOS Asset Management LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 108,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

