BOS Asset Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 3,039,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

