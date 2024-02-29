BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

