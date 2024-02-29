Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.9 %

Boston Beer stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.52. 82,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,089. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.77 and a 200-day moving average of $355.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $343.58.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

