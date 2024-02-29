Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$316.14 and last traded at C$315.90, with a volume of 37975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$309.60.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$278.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$291.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$262.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

