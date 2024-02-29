Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.48

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 599017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Braskem Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.