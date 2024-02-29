Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.83. 554,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

