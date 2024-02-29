Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.83. 554,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

