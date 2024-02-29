Bwcp LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bwcp LP reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up about 4.7% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned about 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,157. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

