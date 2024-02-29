Bwcp LP Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 3.3% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bwcp LP owned about 0.33% of Sprout Social worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after buying an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sprout Social by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after buying an additional 728,332 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after buying an additional 512,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. 273,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,436. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.