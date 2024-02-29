Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Dana Rose Sells 4,809 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider Dana Rose sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $101,229.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,768. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $911.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

