C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $35.16. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 18,961,835 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.