Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.
Cactus Stock Performance
WHD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. 765,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.96.
Cactus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cactus
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.