CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 662.6% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CalAmp Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $103.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.