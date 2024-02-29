CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 2,187,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 985,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.