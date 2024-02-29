CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 8.2% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 2,187,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 985,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 38.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 29.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

