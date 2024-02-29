Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 463.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 27,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.