CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Head-To-Head Review

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
68.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares CG Oncology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CG Oncology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|-240.84%
|-8.09%
|-6.73%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CG Oncology
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|2
|8
|10
|0
|2.40
CG Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $70.47, indicating a potential downside of 16.98%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CG Oncology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CG Oncology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|$371.21 million
|18.18
|-$153.61 million
|($1.96)
|-42.89
CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.
Summary
CG Oncology beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.
