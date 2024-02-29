CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Head-To-Head Review

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CG Oncology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics -240.84% -8.09% -6.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 CRISPR Therapeutics 2 8 10 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CG Oncology and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

CG Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $70.47, indicating a potential downside of 16.98%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $371.21 million 18.18 -$153.61 million ($1.96) -42.89

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CG Oncology beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

