Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Down 51.1% in February

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRGE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 30,548,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,129,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.74. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

