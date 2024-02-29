Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

