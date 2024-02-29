Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

CVX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.23. 3,252,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

