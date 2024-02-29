China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 62,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,680. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About China Mengniu Dairy
