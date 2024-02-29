China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 62,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,680. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

