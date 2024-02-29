Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,958,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,616,926. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

