City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.16

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 3279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
City Developments Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
