Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Clarus accounts for 4.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Clarus worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 251,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 239,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 343,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.