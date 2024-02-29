Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Trading Down 0.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.70. 2,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

