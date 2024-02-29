Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 28,669,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,900,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

