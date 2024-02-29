Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Zacks reports. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Compass updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Compass Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 3,905,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,805. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Compass alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock valued at $76,279,504. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.