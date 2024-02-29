CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.