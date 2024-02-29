Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

