Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
About Concord Medical Services
