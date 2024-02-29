Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.06. 307,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

