Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.847-3.897 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

COO traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $93.60. 2,331,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 164,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

