Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Corteva Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 1,127,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

